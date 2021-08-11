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Kim Goguen's Life Force Meeting 11-8-2021
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160 views • November 09, 2021
Updates from Kelly Asay on the Assemblies; Lane Keller shared the latest update on upcoming shows; Lisa Thomas and Jodi Hadsell briefly talked about the four different detoxing protocols. A copy of the protocols is on the Life Force Health & Wellness Telegram chat and the following Telegram threads: Nano Soma, Folium PX, and the Global Healing (Dr. Group) Telegram threads. Please join the Life Force Health & Wellness Telegram group here, https://t.me/joinchat/GMInAzcyu40yZWJh.
Kimberly Goguen gave an intel update and behind-the-scenes information on the truth behind some of the events that were reported on mainstream media this past week.
Important links mentioned on the LFM:
https://webarchive.library.unt.edu/eot2008/20080916024452/http://www.arpa.gov/body/darpa_coin/coin_index.htm
Donate to Angela: https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=7H3G9DMGK47C2&;item_name=I+am+currently+on+chemotherapy+to+kick+cancer+out+of+my+system.++I+would+appreciate+any+help+that+could+be+sent+my+way.¤cy_code=USD
Kimberly Goguen gave an intel update and behind-the-scenes information on the truth behind some of the events that were reported on mainstream media this past week.
Important links mentioned on the LFM:
https://webarchive.library.unt.edu/eot2008/20080916024452/http://www.arpa.gov/body/darpa_coin/coin_index.htm
Donate to Angela: https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=7H3G9DMGK47C2&;item_name=I+am+currently+on+chemotherapy+to+kick+cancer+out+of+my+system.++I+would+appreciate+any+help+that+could+be+sent+my+way.¤cy_code=USD
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