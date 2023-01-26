Create New Account
Naomi Wolf: Bill Gates Reveals Plan for New Plandemic
Why Do We Never Believe Them? Bill Gates Reveals Plan for New Plandemic. Bill Gates shakes down world governments, demands more money, and threatens to start another pandemic!
Naomi Wolf is here to explain the global takeover and how Bill Gates is a Chinese “cat’s paw”.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation control the mainstream media by paying them to implement “covid education”.
News companies committed trafficking crimes by taking money from Pharma and then convincing people to inject themselves with poison!

