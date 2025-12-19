Truth and Righteousness (video link in description)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/v730x7o-truth-and-righteousness.html
This video was uploaded on the 14th December and I just noticed it is still in the processing stage on 19th December and I already deleted the original to get space on my laptop. Use the link to watch if led.
Having a little chat about the devil's unfolding plan for humans: as it was in the days of Noah. Those who are not sealed will be marked as corrupted flesh.