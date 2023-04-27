Create New Account
U.S. Harvesting CHILDRENS Organs In Ukraine. Why Western FASCIST Mercenaries Fight For Ukraine - John Mark Dougan, Masha, and Mike Jones - ENG Russian TV
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

U.S. Harvesting CHILDRENS Organs In Ukraine. Why Western FASCIST Mercenaries Fight For Ukraine

John Mark Dougan is on YouTube. An American living in Moscow. 

Mikes Telegram:  

https://t.me/iEarlGreyTV

John Mark Dougan's Telegram:

https://t.me/BadVolfNews

His YT info description is below. This video was not from his channel.:

Please consider a donation, it is being used to help people in various cities of the Donbass, and to support making the interviews that he does.

💰Bitcoin: Wallet Address: https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n

Youtube:    / johnmarkdougan-ba...  

WhatsApp: +7 903 220 0175

Make sure you subscribe to my channel!

