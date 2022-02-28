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Exploring Holistic Wellness and Treatment For Individuals, Couples, and Families
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50 views • February 28, 2022
Having spent years as a licensed professional counselor in community health centers, hospitals, and rehab centers, Nicole Monteleone ultimately found herself undeniably drawn to holistic, whole-body wellness and treatment. This led her to a colleague with the same interests and goals, and together they founded the Counseling & Wellness Center of Pittsburgh.
Tune in to learn:
Specific ways that couples and families have struggled to adapt to the changes
brought about by the current virus situation
What family systems theory is and how it’s used
How trends in mental health and wellness seem to be changing
Offering nutrition counseling, meditation and mindfulness coaching, and talk therapy to individuals, couples, and families, the Counseling & Wellness Center of Pittsburgh has become a refuge for people, many of whom have been struggling with a higher level of depression and anxiety over the past couple of years.
For more information and resources, visit https://counselingwellnesspgh.com/
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Tune in to learn:
Specific ways that couples and families have struggled to adapt to the changes
brought about by the current virus situation
What family systems theory is and how it’s used
How trends in mental health and wellness seem to be changing
Offering nutrition counseling, meditation and mindfulness coaching, and talk therapy to individuals, couples, and families, the Counseling & Wellness Center of Pittsburgh has become a refuge for people, many of whom have been struggling with a higher level of depression and anxiety over the past couple of years.
For more information and resources, visit https://counselingwellnesspgh.com/
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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