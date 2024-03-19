Create New Account
Near Georgievka (Marinka region), a group of 18 Ukrainian Troops Surrendered in an organized manner
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

 It’s been a long time since there have been such group surrenders, when Ukrainian commanders decide to retain personnel.

Near Georgievka (Marinka region), a group of 18 people surrendered in an organized manner, who, under artillery fire during rotation, realized that they were noticeably better in captivity. It is interesting that everyone refuses the exchange: probably they have already seen and know that the fate of those who later surrendered is unenviable and they are not going to explain their decision to the Gestapo.

