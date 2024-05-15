Pets in Love





May 12, 2024





Stop Body Shaming Me! Poor Dog Tearfully Hides from Human Criticism

" It was too much for him. What he endured was something only the devil could do."

I can't imagine the depth of suffering that this dog was through.

This was Gus, a dog who roamed the streets of Houston with a swollen head.

A shoestring had been cruelly cutting into his flesh and tissue, but that wasn't the extent of it.

Gus had also been repeatedly shot at with a pellet gun

Yes, it was terrible tortures

His whole body was riddled with pellets!

However, Like magic, he was still alive, managing to escape and seek help.

Filled with a mix of anger and compassion, the rescue team spared no effort in giving Gus the best possible care.

In the hospital, Gus was sedated for the cleaning and exploration of his wounds. The surgeon worked diligently to remove as much damaged tissue as possible.

They were really shocked when they saw his neck; it was tied so hard. You could clearly see two parts from his head and his body by the small and bleeding neck. The shoestring tied up made the blood unable to flow like normal, so that made his face swollen. Seeing his head in person filled you with horror and deep sadness.

How in the world was this dog still alive?





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:









/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RirlS71TUg