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#631: Flipping the Banking System on Its Head | Michael Lush (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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Sometimes it helps to get beaten down by the system early so that lessons can be learned and strategies formed. After a career of selling mortgages to willing buyers, it took a wealthy hedge fund manager to explain that what he was actually selling was financial crack cocaine that the poor cannot afford, and the rich do not use.


The pledge until death we have come to know as a mortgage has financially enslaved millions of Americans into debt bondage under the guise of helping them to afford to buy a home. Replace Your Mortgage founder Michael Lush has found a much better way, and, done correctly, his strategy shaves the 30-year timeframe by 80% without additional payments, refinancing, or spending more money. It’s not magic, it’s just math, and the banks will never tell you about this.


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Keywords
frauddebtinterestbanksequitycentral banksmortgageslendingcharlie robinsoncompound interestmichael lush
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