Hello and welcome to this week's HopeGirl Blog roundup. Here are the headlines and summaries featured this week.

Headlines:

Netanyahu Dead? Missiles Hit Israel as Iran War Goes as Planned by Deep State Neocons.

Reports claim missiles have struck Israel as conflict with Iran continues. The piece discusses claims that the Iran war is unfolding according to plans by "Deep State" neoconservatives.

Read more: https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/23/netanyahu-dead-missiles-hit-israel-as-iran-war-goes-as-planned-by-deep-state-neocons-redacted/

Reports claim missiles have struck Israel as conflict with Iran continues. The piece discusses claims that the Iran war is unfolding according to plans by "Deep State" neoconservatives. Read more: https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/23/netanyahu-dead-missiles-hit-israel-as-iran-war-goes-as-planned-by-deep-state-neocons-redacted/ Is Nanotechnology in MasterPeace Zeolite?

The article raises concerns about nano‑scale pollution and toxins, including heavy metals and air pollutants, that may accumulate inside the human body. It suggests nano‑sized materials may be affecting health and the environment. Read More: https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/23/is-nanotechnology-in-masterpeace-zeolite/

The article raises concerns about nano‑scale pollution and toxins, including heavy metals and air pollutants, that may accumulate inside the human body. It suggests nano‑sized materials may be affecting health and the environment. Read More: https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/23/is-nanotechnology-in-masterpeace-zeolite/ Some U.S. Airports Face Possible Closure If Government Shutdown Prolongs.

A TSA official said the partial government shutdown has caused financial strain on workers who live paycheck to paycheck. Prolonged shutdowns could impact airport operations if conditions continue. Read more https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/24/some-us-airports-face-possible-closure-if-government-shutdown-prolongs-tsa-official/

A TSA official said the partial government shutdown has caused financial strain on workers who live paycheck to paycheck. Prolonged shutdowns could impact airport operations if conditions continue. Read more https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/24/some-us-airports-face-possible-closure-if-government-shutdown-prolongs-tsa-official/ Thousands Who Died Describe the Same "Heaven."

Author John Burke discusses his research on near‑death experiences and similarities described by people who claim to have experienced "heaven" before being revived. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/25/thousands-who-died-describe-the-same-heaven-john-burke/

Author John Burke discusses his research on near‑death experiences and similarities described by people who claim to have experienced "heaven" before being revived. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/25/thousands-who-died-describe-the-same-heaven-john-burke/ Disturbing: Canada Is Turning Its Assisted Suicide Regime Into an Organ Donation Supply Chain.

The article reports that Canada has performed what it calls the world's first heart transplant from a patient euthanized under the country's assisted‑dying program, known as MAiD. Read More https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/26/disturbing-canada-is-turning-its-assisted-suicide-regime-into-an-organ-donation-supply-chain/

The article reports that Canada has performed what it calls the world's first heart transplant from a patient euthanized under the country's assisted‑dying program, known as MAiD. Read More https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/26/disturbing-canada-is-turning-its-assisted-suicide-regime-into-an-organ-donation-supply-chain/ A Warning From Sweden: Don't Lose Your Christianity.

Former Church of Sweden pastor Helena Edlund warns that Christianity and freedom are inseparable and that losing one may lead to losing the other. The interview appears on Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman of The American Magazine. Read more https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/27/a-warning-from-sweden-dont-lose-your-christianity/

Former Church of Sweden pastor Helena Edlund warns that Christianity and freedom are inseparable and that losing one may lead to losing the other. The interview appears on Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman of The American Magazine. Read more https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/27/a-warning-from-sweden-dont-lose-your-christianity/ U.S. Navy Turns Tail and Flees Iran War Zone.

The segment features Jimmy and comedian Kurt Metzger discussing reports of U.S. Navy forces withdrawing from the Iran conflict. They describe the USS Abraham Lincoln returning to the U.S. after reportedly being struck by Iranian missiles. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/27/u-s-navy-turns-tail-and-flees-iran-war-zone/

That's the full list of stories featured this week on the HopeGirl Blog. Thank you for joining for this week's roundup.

0:15 – What are the headlines featured this week?

1:42 – Is the Iran war unfolding as planned by Deep State neocons?

3:08 – Could nanotechnology be hidden in MasterPeace Zeolite?

4:55 – Will U.S. airports close if the government shutdown continues?

6:21 – What do thousands describe seeing in “heaven”?

8:03 – How is Canada turning assisted suicide into organ donation?

9:47 – Why does Sweden warn against losing Christianity?

11:32 – Did the U.S. Navy really flee the Iran war zone?





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