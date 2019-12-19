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DTR Ep 48: Giving
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10 views • December 19, 2019
The universe is a collaborative effort. Giving reminds us of what we have, and what we’ve been privileged to acquire. Giving is a mechanism to recycle our excess, to help our fellow man, and to show the world what kind of person we really are. It also increases our opportunities in life. This episode goes into detail about those methods. Enjoy.
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Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.
Join the Deep Thoughts Radio YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/Mkultraradio
All new REMASTERED Season One:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCezNxUSe90HcULu2XpeWUlw
Find all the links and formats on our official website:
http://deepthoughtsradio.com/
Join us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/deepthoughtsradio/
Join us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/DeepThoughtsRad
Want early access to videos? Join us on Patreon:
https://patreon.com/user?u=4750986
Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.
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