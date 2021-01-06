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Jeffrey Prather, The Longest Day, 05January2021, Deep State seeking cover
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566 views • January 06, 2021
Tomorrow is the Day of Days! The new Operation Overlord against the new Axis of evil. Behind their cyber trenches and bureaucratic battlements, traitors and enemies are afraid. Here's what to do next. GO TO https://freeroots.com/go/scan-the-ballots
State Police and National Guard are shepherding Antifa Deep State will bomb Churches. Watch out for Packs laying around and watch out for guys carrying Packs. Coms have gone down. Big Box canceling US orders waiting for Biden then re-put their orders with China. The Mob is turning on their Masters. Deep State FBI Lies about Nashville. FBI informant setup. Film BLM/Antifa. People are disappearing in China. War has not gone Kinetic but War with China. Feral Cities. All cover is temporary. Georgia Election. Military Industrial Complex, Deep State and China.
State Police and National Guard are shepherding Antifa Deep State will bomb Churches. Watch out for Packs laying around and watch out for guys carrying Packs. Coms have gone down. Big Box canceling US orders waiting for Biden then re-put their orders with China. The Mob is turning on their Masters. Deep State FBI Lies about Nashville. FBI informant setup. Film BLM/Antifa. People are disappearing in China. War has not gone Kinetic but War with China. Feral Cities. All cover is temporary. Georgia Election. Military Industrial Complex, Deep State and China.
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