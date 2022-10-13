SPECIAL INVESTIGATIVE REPORT: EMBRY PCR SUP. REFUSES TO GIVE HER NAME & CLEAN SWAB FOR TESTING!

EMBRY PCR COVID TESTING COMPANY(BIGGEST IN ARIZONA)
CEO RAYMOND EMBRY
CHIEF "HEALTH" OFFICER
CARMEN HILL MEKOBA
HQ
3350 S Price Road, Tempe AZ 85282
tel:4803762170
EMBRY ALSO OFFERS FLU & COVID "VACCINES"
* Observed apparent illegal aliens cleaning office. Did not speak English, one was not a wearing mask & did not understand my question if they were tested for TB which is epidemic in latin america.
* Embry office signs written masks are mandatory. Desk attendant had her mask around her neck on previous office check(from outside not videoed).
* Supervisor, Chelsea, refused to give me her last name. She refused to give me an unused nasal swab so I can have it lab tested for composition. Several researchers have claimed chinese made nasal swabs are saturated with carcinogen ethylene oxide. Also reports are they contain self assembling nanobots that follow 5G microwaved instructions to build synthetic biological circuits. Embalmers have found these non human structures in dead victims of clotting, brain hemorrhages & strokes.
* Supervisor Chelsea did not know if their nasal swabs contain ethylene oxide and could not provide a document listing swab ingredients.
* Chelsea claimed there was no nurse supervisor and nasal swabs are self administered.
Priority One followup.
NOTE: BILL GATES HAS INVESTED SEVERAL MILLION $ IN A NEW COMPANY CALLED "VIRACTA" IN SAN DIEGO CA. THEIR MAIN PRODUCT IS A NEW DRUG TO TREAT NASOPHARYNGEAL CANCER WHICH REFERS TO THE SAME AREA THE NASAL SWABS ARE INSERTED.
APPARENTLY MR. BILL GATES KNOWS THERE WILL BE A LARGE INCREASE IN THIS TYPE OF CANCER.
