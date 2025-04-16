Bring Back the MS13 Gangbanger They SCREAM ... OR "Maryland Father"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the El Salvadorian gang member who was deported back to his own country and sent to prison, how's the left up in arms, because they claim he was just a "Maryland father." This is the hill they want to die on, with one senator, deciding to take a plane ride to El Salvador in an effort to retrieve him.