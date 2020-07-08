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ADL Declares Victory as They Officially Take Control of Facebook Thought Policing - FULL SHOW 7/7/20
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137 views • July 08, 2020
Plus Roger Stone joins Alex Jones to discuss key election issues & his impeding imprisonment for thought crimes. Tune in as we detail how the globalists are using Facebook to condition you to be obedient and not question the world around you:
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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