COVID Show 2020

L'inganno più grande perpetrato all'umanità del nuovo milllennio si chiama COVID19.

Un inganno che nel caso dell'Italia, ha devastato un paese, ha tolto la libertà di esprimersi, ha tolto il diritto alla vita. Questo video dovrà rimanere come testimonianza di quello che abbiamo dovuto vivere nell'anno 2020. Dovrà rimanere impresso nei libri di scuola e nei ricordi di tutti quanti noi.



Visto e considerato che le persone sanno soltanto, invece di dialogare, fomentare odio (ed evidentemente qualcuno è anche pagato per farlo), ho deciso di disattivare i commenti per questo video.

Buona visione.



The greatest deception perpetrated against humanity in the new millennium is called COVID19.

A deception that in the case of Italy has devastated a country, has taken away the freedom to express itself, has taken away the right to life. This video will have to remain as a testimony of what we had to live in the year 2020. It will have to remain imprinted in the school books and in the memories of all of us.



Seen and considering that people only know, instead of dialoguing, fomenting hatred (and evidently someone is also paid to do it), I decided to disable the comments for this video.

Good vision.