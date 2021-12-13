If Authoritarians Taught Yoga (nice training video)

JP Sears# My fav comment on the original YouTube:JayTheTruth4 weeks agoI don’t know HOW she kept a straight face when you said “I’m menstruating a little bit right now”😂😂😂😂# And thisGinger SweeneyGinger Sweeney4 weeks agoAs a certified yoga teacher, this is a brilliant example of Why my Dark night of the soul came with this plandemic. I was so angry at my students for falling for all this bullshit! Even other local yoga teachers would chide me on social media when I shared contrary information telling me I was hurting the community!!! I was hoping people who were yoga students would have more respect for their own bodies and reject masks, but even the local studios I teach at require them. One studio even wants teachers to make students show their “papers.” I say FTS, that is Not real yoga. I’m glad to finally see the truth, even though it made me feel so alone at first, I do have a tribe now. ❤️228easyflowenergyeasyflowenergy3 weeks agoHi Ginger, nice to know you - I thought I am the last unjabbed yoga teacher and practionner on earth. Now I know I am not alone anymore. Never will I understand how all those yogis and yoginis could have so much fear and comply so easily. It is against everything yoga teaches. Namaste22Ginger SweeneyGinger Sweeney3 weeks ago@easyflowenergy namaste my friend, you are not alone! ❤️🧡💚