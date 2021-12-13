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If Authoritarians Taught Yoga (nice training video)
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100 views • December 13, 2021
JP Sears
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urnHgDpPH7A
# My fav comment on the original YouTube:
JayTheTruth
4 weeks ago
I don’t know HOW she kept a straight face when you said “I’m menstruating a little bit right now”😂😂😂😂
# And this
Ginger Sweeney
Ginger Sweeney
4 weeks ago
As a certified yoga teacher, this is a brilliant example of Why my Dark night of the soul came with this plandemic. I was so angry at my students for falling for all this bullshit! Even other local yoga teachers would chide me on social media when I shared contrary information telling me I was hurting the community!!! I was hoping people who were yoga students would have more respect for their own bodies and reject masks, but even the local studios I teach at require them. One studio even wants teachers to make students show their “papers.” I say FTS, that is Not real yoga. I’m glad to finally see the truth, even though it made me feel so alone at first, I do have a tribe now. ❤️
228
easyflowenergy
easyflowenergy
3 weeks ago
Hi Ginger, nice to know you - I thought I am the last unjabbed yoga teacher and practionner on earth. Now I know I am not alone anymore. Never will I understand how all those yogis and yoginis could have so much fear and comply so easily. It is against everything yoga teaches. Namaste
22
Ginger Sweeney
Ginger Sweeney
3 weeks ago
@easyflowenergy namaste my friend, you are not alone! ❤️🧡💚
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urnHgDpPH7A
# My fav comment on the original YouTube:
JayTheTruth
4 weeks ago
I don’t know HOW she kept a straight face when you said “I’m menstruating a little bit right now”😂😂😂😂
# And this
Ginger Sweeney
Ginger Sweeney
4 weeks ago
As a certified yoga teacher, this is a brilliant example of Why my Dark night of the soul came with this plandemic. I was so angry at my students for falling for all this bullshit! Even other local yoga teachers would chide me on social media when I shared contrary information telling me I was hurting the community!!! I was hoping people who were yoga students would have more respect for their own bodies and reject masks, but even the local studios I teach at require them. One studio even wants teachers to make students show their “papers.” I say FTS, that is Not real yoga. I’m glad to finally see the truth, even though it made me feel so alone at first, I do have a tribe now. ❤️
228
easyflowenergy
easyflowenergy
3 weeks ago
Hi Ginger, nice to know you - I thought I am the last unjabbed yoga teacher and practionner on earth. Now I know I am not alone anymore. Never will I understand how all those yogis and yoginis could have so much fear and comply so easily. It is against everything yoga teaches. Namaste
22
Ginger Sweeney
Ginger Sweeney
3 weeks ago
@easyflowenergy namaste my friend, you are not alone! ❤️🧡💚
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