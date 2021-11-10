Dr. Zelenko: The Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines Prefaces a Plotted Mass Genocide

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11/02/2021 Dr. Zelenko: Just two months prior to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, the FDA internally presented to its scientists all the known side effects of these vaccines which is 100% match with all infos at various databases together with what the public has reported to the FDA system. This is a premeditated mass genocide.