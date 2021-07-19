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LIKE I KEEP SAYING...BETTER REVISE 15 MIN. DOWN TO 5 MIN. THIS HIT THIS LADY IN ABOUT 10 MIN. PFIZER
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213 views • July 19, 2021
Only took 10 min. for the Fauci Ouchie to hit her. Another one. What can be said at this point? That wait time until you get pushed out the door has got to come down. 15 min is not going to work much longer.
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