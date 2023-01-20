Tucker Carlson: CIA Took Down Nixon Because He Wanted to Know Who Killed Kennedy

From The Gateway Pundit: Tucker Carlson dropped the hammer on the “permanent Deep State” yesterday, charging that the CIA was actually behind Richard Nixon’s ouster over Watergate by a former intel operative named Bob Woodward who “came directly from the classified areas of the federal government.”
(Jan 19, 2023) Full Tucker Carlson monologue: “Biden is done”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgXq8S02NJc&t=759s
The Gateway Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
The Gateway Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/tucker-cia-took-nixon-wanted-know-killed-kennedy-woodward-intel-plant/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.