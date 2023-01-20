Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson: CIA Took Down Nixon Because He Wanted to Know Who Killed Kennedy
67 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday |

From The Gateway Pundit: Tucker Carlson dropped the hammer on the “permanent Deep State” yesterday, charging that the CIA was actually behind Richard Nixon’s ouster over Watergate by a former intel operative named Bob Woodward who “came directly from the classified areas of the federal government.”


(Jan 19, 2023) Full Tucker Carlson monologue: “Biden is done”:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgXq8S02NJc&t=759s


The Gateway Pundit:  https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/

The Gateway Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/tucker-cia-took-nixon-wanted-know-killed-kennedy-woodward-intel-plant/

Keywords
corruptionpresidentamericafbideep stateciafox newstucker carlsondonald trumpjoe bidenhistorykennedymichael flynnassassinationfederal governmentrichard nixonjohn f kennedybob woodwardmark feltgerald fordrichard helmsspiro agnew

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket