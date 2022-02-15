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Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P | Episode 81 - Feb 10, 2022
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KristallKlar
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71 views • February 15, 2022
COVID-19 Following The Money | The Highwire with Del Bigtree
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/B1rwKANGbOPsu2p - 13 Jan 2022 Hear what Healthcare Policy Analyst Expert, A.J. DePriest uncovered when looking at the contingencies in the fine print placed on School Districts and medical systems payouts from Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’.

https://www.drtenpenny.com/
https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/31f7f14d-de46-4cdc-bb20-8b50a9c2bcc9
https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/acc41031-a822-4d86-a6ab-608b8cb2242a

Dr. Palevsky: https://www.northportwellnesscenter.com/practitioner/lawrence-palevsky/about -
https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945/

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/10a3115f-8390-460c-8ebb-423c01af4ebd.

Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P | Episode 81 - Feb 10, 2022

Critically Thinking , Episode 81, Dr Palevsky, Dr Tenpenny, Feb 10 2022
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dr tenpennyepisode 81dr palevskycritically thinkingfeb 10 2022
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