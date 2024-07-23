WSMV4 ACCUSES THE GDL FOR TARGETING KIDS ☭ AS THEY TARGET KIDS [BIG DRAG BUS]

Originally titled, "Hate groups targeting kids"...but screw that crap





A video circulating on social media has parents enraged....at the wrong people





For more Local News from WSMV: https://www.wsmv.com/

For more YouTube Content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW3Vc0gEOccJrQC-a25nGdg





Once again, curbstomping a false narrative in real time: baiting the GDL with relatives, while obfuscating clear child grooming with the full approval of:





WSMV Channel 4 [with the obvious sponsorship by parent company NBC, as the peacock emblem is present];





City Winery;





The NAACP Tennessee...and speaking of those tools - note that Jonathan Williamson is presented as a 'parent', not afforded any affiliation whatsoever with the group...but he's hardly an unknown quantity in town:





At-large: Jonathan Williamson

(Editor’s note: After this questionnaire was returned, a series of anti-semitic and anti-immigrant remarks made by Williamson were discovered on social media. The Banner published a story about the remarks…





https://nashvillebanner.com/2023/06/28/at-large-jonathan-williamson/





Metro Council At-Large Q&A: Jonathan Williamson

First-time candidate among 21 vying for five at-large seats





https://www.nashvillescene.com/news/pithinthewind/metro-council-at-large-q-a-jonathan-williamson/article_24ff805a-a09b-530b-8c0a-1145d722de81.html





So...child grooming is ILLEGAL, but you have daily tours of the BIG DRAG BUS?





Perhaps we should ask if Joshua Crompton has any ideas on this 🤔





https://www.wsmv.com/about-us/meet-the-team/





Source: https://youtu.be/bfSzKWTdjZU





BTW, VfB was present...what do you think VfB was typing? All answers accepted