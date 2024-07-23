WSMV4 ACCUSES THE GDL FOR TARGETING KIDS ☭ AS THEY TARGET KIDS [BIG DRAG BUS]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Originally titled, "Hate groups targeting kids"...but screw that crap
A video circulating on social media has parents enraged....at the wrong people
For more Local News from WSMV: https://www.wsmv.com/
For more YouTube Content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW3Vc0gEOccJrQC-a25nGdg
Once again, curbstomping a false narrative in real time: baiting the GDL with relatives, while obfuscating clear child grooming with the full approval of:
WSMV Channel 4 [with the obvious sponsorship by parent company NBC, as the peacock emblem is present];
City Winery;
The NAACP Tennessee...and speaking of those tools - note that Jonathan Williamson is presented as a 'parent', not afforded any affiliation whatsoever with the group...but he's hardly an unknown quantity in town:
At-large: Jonathan Williamson
(Editor’s note: After this questionnaire was returned, a series of anti-semitic and anti-immigrant remarks made by Williamson were discovered on social media. The Banner published a story about the remarks…
https://nashvillebanner.com/2023/06/28/at-large-jonathan-williamson/
Metro Council At-Large Q&A: Jonathan Williamson
First-time candidate among 21 vying for five at-large seats
https://www.nashvillescene.com/news/pithinthewind/metro-council-at-large-q-a-jonathan-williamson/article_24ff805a-a09b-530b-8c0a-1145d722de81.html
So...child grooming is ILLEGAL, but you have daily tours of the BIG DRAG BUS?
Perhaps we should ask if Joshua Crompton has any ideas on this 🤔
https://www.wsmv.com/about-us/meet-the-team/
Source: https://youtu.be/bfSzKWTdjZU
BTW, VfB was present...what do you think VfB was typing? All answers accepted