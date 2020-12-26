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Fly On The White House Wall...
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8532 views • December 26, 2020
This insightful interview between Dr. Dave Janda of DaveJanda.com and Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne is being uploaded here at Brighteon in case YouTube scrubs it.
Disturbing claims of several of President Trump's inner circle apparently working against him.
Dr. Dave shares White House switchboard numbers so you can call in and voice your opinion.
Please be respectful.
Disturbing claims of several of President Trump's inner circle apparently working against him.
Dr. Dave shares White House switchboard numbers so you can call in and voice your opinion.
Please be respectful.
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