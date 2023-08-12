Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ARE COVID VACCINES CONTAMINATED WITH DNA?
channel image
High Hopes
2702 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
38 views
Published Yesterday

Del BigTree at the HighWire


August 11, 2023


Guest host, Dr Jim Meehan, talks to scientific researcher, Kevin McKernan about his groundbreaking discovery of plasmid derived dsDNA contamination in COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and lays out the proven dangers of injecting foreign DNA into the body.


#KevinMcKernan #mRNA #GeneTherapy


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36mkn1-are-covid-vaccines-contaminated-with-dna.html

Keywords
vaccinedel bigtreehighwirevaxjabinoculationinjectiongene therapycovid-19covidmrnaforeign dnadr jim meehankevin mckernanplasmiddsdna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket