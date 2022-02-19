Project Verita: The Biden Administration Wants to Requires Annual COVID Vaccines

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02/15/2022 Project Verita: The Biden administration requires annual COVID vaccines, including young children, even though the efficacy, adverse reactions and long term effects are still unknown. The big pharma companies pay the FDA hundreds of million dollars a year for its budget. If the big pharma can get every person to require an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into the company.