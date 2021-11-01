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Pope Francis used Gods name in Vain
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84 views • November 01, 2021
He is using God and his position to push Socialism, Communism, the Great Reset, and his own global political agenda. He is the False Prophet!
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False Prophet, Pope Francis, Catholicism, False Religion, NWO, New World Order, Great Reset, Socialism, Communism,
Please help support this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
False Prophet, Pope Francis, Catholicism, False Religion, NWO, New World Order, Great Reset, Socialism, Communism,
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