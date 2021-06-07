Cannabis Tech: Utilizing Ai + ML for Higher Returns

Stay tuned for the 2nd half when we discuss the advantages of doing business in Puerto Rico! This U.S. territory is offering tax deals to American citizens that can’t be matched by any foreign country (legally). This makes Puerto Rico the only place in the world where U.S. citizens can avoid paying overburdening federal income taxes.At C3 we recently launched a cryptocurrency fund with the following emulated results:2019: 223.18%2020: 421.66%2021 YTD (as of 4/20): 426.34%C3's annual 4-year average return tracking the S&P 500 has been 43% with at least seven-figures in assets under management. Our 2020 IRR tacking cannabis was 93%, outperforming $MJ by 147% and outperforming $POTX by 149% during the same time frame.C3 has been nominated for several awards including Benzinga's 2020 Fintech awards for best AI platform and best alternative investment.Contents of this Video:00:00 - intro01:34 - Utilizing Ai + ML for Higher Returns20:10 - Advantages of Doing Business in PRHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 735 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.