Giants, Pyramids, CIA’s Psychic Spies & Ancient Civilizations More Advanced Than Ours - Tucker Carlson with AJ Gentile

The Tucker Carlson Show, Feb 2, 2026

The people who run countries believe in the supernatural. It’s the main thing they believe in. Why do they try so hard to convince the rest of us it’s not real? AJ Gentile on giants, the pyramids and remote viewing.

Paid partnerships with:

Hallow prayer app: Get 3 months free at https://Hallow.com/Tucker

Black Rifle Coffee: Promo code "Tucker" for 30% off at https://www.blackriflecoffee.com

Cowboy Colostrum: Get 25% off your entire order with code TUCKER at https://cowboycolostrum.com

#TuckerCarlson #aliens #UAP #pyramid #supernatural #remoteview #CIA #projectstargate #NikolaTesla #government #NSA #spies #news #politics #podcast

Chapters:

00:00 Why Does the Science Community Refuse to Admit When They’re Wrong?

04:10 What Do We Know About the Pyramids and Giants?

11:29 Why Would the U.S. Government Suppress the Truth About Giants?

17:55 How Were the Pyramids Built?

24:33 Has the Egyptian Government Covered up Information About Its Monuments?

28:27 Is There Physical Evidence of a Great Flood?

32:12 Ancient Civilizations and Their Advanced Technology

42:58 The Chambers Under the Great Pyramid of Giza and Ancient Egyptian Discoveries

51:46 The U.S. Government’s Knowledge and Use of Advanced Technology

1:04:45 What Is Remote Viewing? How Did the CIA Use It to Spy on the Soviets?

1:19:42 What Was Seen on the Apollo Mission and Did We Land on the Moon?

01:24:21 Does AJ Gentile Ever Feel Driven to Craziness By His Job?