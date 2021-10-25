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On WeeGeeTheGod's Refund Of Sonic Forces -- Dumping With Scrump: The Second Flush #1
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0 view • October 25, 2021
Some idiot decided it would be a good idea to fraudulently refund a game on Steam, on STREAM!
This will be an irregularly uploaded show, based entirely on what's currently happening plus Scrumpmonkey's availability. And for those of you who are Patreon donators, due to the relative ease of creating this video, no, Dumping With Scrump will not incur a charge. Enjoy all the same :3
Bug Scrump at: https://twitter.com/cheekiscrump
This will be an irregularly uploaded show, based entirely on what's currently happening plus Scrumpmonkey's availability. And for those of you who are Patreon donators, due to the relative ease of creating this video, no, Dumping With Scrump will not incur a charge. Enjoy all the same :3
Bug Scrump at: https://twitter.com/cheekiscrump
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