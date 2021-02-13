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"Greek Media" FAKE NEWS The Case-files a002 February 2021
ronin_perspectives
ronin_perspectives
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490 views • February 13, 2021
On the 6th of February 2021, state funded TV ERT covered on the PM's visit on remote Greek Islands, in order to supervise Covid-19 vaccinations and meet islanders that permanently reside there.
ERT's selected footage gave the impression of a beloved leader, that people rushed to meet and greet and that the various Covid-19 prevention protocols were taken into consideration...

The Truth of the matter is....
ERT never covered on the people that assembled to protest against the PM for his party's selected policies, ERT never covered on the police presence needed in order for the visit to take place... finally ERT never covered on the fact that after the visit, the Prime Minister and the his entourage were invited to have lunch at the local parliamentary's house, where no precautions against Covid-19 have been taken and the word "crowded" would be an understatement to name the situation created....

Keep in mind, that at the same time, Greece is on a strict lock-down, resembling more of a police-state and less of a democracy, with curfews, domestic travel ban regulations, heavy monetary fines and a witch-hunt for anybody criticizing the way the pandemic crisis is handled....

https://allmylinks.com/roninperspectives

The internet is full of "Fact-checkers", but how about "fact-checking" on the established media and their narrative... After all the Greek Media has provided us with tons of "dirt" all these years so we have plenty to share with the world, so please subscribe and help us grow.
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