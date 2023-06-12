Create New Account
Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour - FULL VIDEO. 6-6-23
Roobs Flyers
Published Yesterday |

Australian Doctors call to suspend COVID-19 MRNA vaccines pending full investigation with special guest and world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.




Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour.




Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 6th June, 2023.




https://amps.redunion.com.au/




Sponsored by TNT Radio https://tntradio.live/




FULL VIDEO.


MC Graham Hood, Dr Chris Neil, Dr Melissa McCann, Tyson Illingworth, Dr Aseem Malhotra, Kasia Worland, Dr Luke McLindon, Senator Gerard Rennick.



The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.




australiaqueenslandampsgold coastaustralian medical professionals societynational tour

