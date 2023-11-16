Create New Account
ALERT! Here We Go!! Silver Breaks ABOVE Moving Averages & Eyes $30..Then $50..Then...$??! (Bix Weir)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Game on!!?? Silver broke through the Tech Funds demarcation points and now they have to Close Out their technical shorts. This requires ANOTHER PARTY to take on that short position and that's usually the commercials that take that roll...but they do NOT have to! That has been a losing trade lately and maybe, just maybe they will not help the tech funds out of their jam?! TIME WILL TELL!!

