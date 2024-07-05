BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHaDoWCa7 sings Wildflowers and Wild Horses (Lainey Wilson) with New Lyrics
SHaDoWCa7
SHaDoWCa7
76 views • 10 months ago

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is my rewrite of "Wildflowers and Wild Horses." This tune struck a cord in my heart, and I just had to turn it into a song of praise to the Lord! --- I hope my words inspire and encourage you on your day to day walk with the Lord. I really enjoy performing this song.
To God be ALL the glory!

------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: God's Love and God's Mercy

In the middle of the night,
I hear the devil and his lies,
He comes to tempt me and to judge,
But my help comes from God above!

In the eye of a hurricane,
When it feels like one foot's in the grave,
We gotta dig our boots into the dirt,
And listen for God's thunder!

CHORUS:
Through hard times and valleys we're blazin' a trail,
We're preachin' and singing to save souls from Hell,
We hold to the Hands that were driven by nails!
Woah, oh, oh . . .
His power's unfailing, He speaks only truth,
Our guide and our refuge is His Holy Book,
I know it sounds churchy, but just take a look at
God's love and God's mercy!

Sweet Holy Water, it runs through our veins,
Mana from Heaven that falls down like rain,
God's taking care of us all either way,
Until we hitch a ride on glory's train!

CHORUS x2

Yeah, I know it sounds churchy, but just take a look at
God's love and God's mercy . . .
God's love and God's mercy . . .

gospelchristianreligiouscountrywesternlyricscover songold westpraise and worshipbluegrasslainey wilsondestiny crossshadowca7wildflowers and wild horses
