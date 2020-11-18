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Dan Found This On Twitter - HORRIBLE Info On The 1st Shot Abomination Of Desolation Vax!! Just Nuts!!
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213 views • November 18, 2020
Deep State Exposed®
The vaccine has aborted Caucasian baby lung tissue listed as it's primary ingredient!!!
https://twitter.com/DeepStateExpose/status/1328920819611918336
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The vaccine has aborted Caucasian baby lung tissue listed as it's primary ingredient!!!
https://twitter.com/DeepStateExpose/status/1328920819611918336
____________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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