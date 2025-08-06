Gaza: BLINDING explosion as IDF hits UNRWA clinic west of Gaza City - last night

BLINDING explosion as IDF hits UNRWA clinic west of Gaza City – Quds News

Drone engine can be heard overhead, seconds before the clinic is FLATTENED

Meanwhile, Israel reportedly plotting full-on occupation of the strip.

(The 'Deceivers' are planning full takeover, stealing Gaza and West Bank. As Trump does nothing, but MIGA with them. He owes them.... they own him! He wants his hotel there. $$$ Cynthia)