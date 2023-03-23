💊 Red-pilling w/ Waters Above: Simulacrum, Empowerment, Crypto Relief Rally & Major October Surprise

☕️ Buy me a cup of creative fuel: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/solluckman

╔═╦╗╔╦╗╔═╦═╦╦╦╦╗╔═╗

║╚╣║║║╚╣╚╣╔╣╔╣║╚╣═╣

╠╗║╚╝║║╠╗║╚╣║║║║║═╣

╚═╩══╩═╩═╩═╩╝╚╩═╩═╝

🧨 PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/user/CrowRising & https://solluckman.substack.com

👉 Check out Waters Above on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WatersAbove

💥 Today, I’m thrilled to welcome one of my recent mentors, Jordan of WatersAbove.com, who combines gematria, numerology and astrology to decode the Financial Markets and expose the esoteric metrics that are actually moving the stock market and cryptocurrencies. This unique system reveals a strategy to determine when a bull run or bear market will take place and global economic cycles. You can find more information about his work on his YouTube Channel and his weekly “Red Pill Podcast” for his Patreon Supporters at https://www.patreon.com/watersabove. He also does a Livestream every weekend on his YouTube Channel where he discusses so much more than the markets: from expanding our consciousness, mindset, health & wellness to deep dives into the esoteric to decode this Simulacrum from the middle-path, remaining neutral, and welcoming all that are seeking to thrive in the Matrix.

🎤 If you’re a researcher, author, influencer or content creator interested in talking simulation theory and related topics with me on this podcast, please reach out via https://www.crowrising.com/contact. This ISN’T a platform for channeling, ET/UFO worship or the recent “reincarnation trap” or history denialist psyops, so please keep that in mind. I’m open to coming on other podcasts as a guest to drill down into what’s up in the Simulacrum and how we can survive and thrive here.

🙏 Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored is sponsored by https://snooze2awaken.com, Resources for Lucidity. For additional mission-critical FREE CONTENT for the awakening, check out http://www.crowrising.com, https://t.me/solluckman & https://solluckman.substack.com.

❤️ Please comment, like, subscribe, share & consider additionally supporting this channel.

👉 Heal & Transform Your Life http://www.phoenixregenetics.org

👉 POTENTIATE YOUR DNA https://amzn.to/3vaUWyl (affiliate link)

👉 Donate bitcoin 14ptJHFnNTxRnm757CxAWFtXfggy8BpwHG

👉 Donate with PayPal https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRGGCMU8TBE2G

👉 Read Sol Luckman’s new ebook on manifestation https://solluckman.substack.com/p/playing-in-the-magic-how-to-manifest

✍️ SHOW NOTES

⚡️ Are We the Archons? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt5pIHdhP0o&t=9s&ab_channel=CrowRising

⚡️ Square Peg & Sol Luckman Break Down Archaix, Isometrix, Errantry & 2023 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tY0A09Yi_4A&t=7s&ab_channel=CrowRising

⚡️ Jason Breshears Predicting a Fake Carrington Event https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlUSyW7SNB0&t=2346s&ab_channel=Archaix