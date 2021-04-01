BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

3D Bacterial Printing with Ravinash Krishna Kumar
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • April 01, 2021
The invasion of 3D printing has even infiltrated the world of bacteria. Ravinahs Kumar discusses how this technology provides researchers with a new way to watch bacterial communities interact under a variety of conditions.

Listen and learn

How a 3D-printed bacteria model helps researchers learn more about the community-based system of bacteria under different spatial constraints,
How researchers use ideal material properties for bioprinting to test how stubborn bacterial systems like biofilms evolve and stay almost impenetrable, and
What are some interesting findings such as bacteria sacrificing themselves to release toxins and keep the collective organism safe.

Ravinash Krishna Kumar is a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Oxford. He is working on 3D printing bacteria to both test the potential of this technology and investigate bacterial community interactions. They've been able to print different populations, strains, and species and explore how spatial positions affect their stability and productivity.

In fact, by designating a variety of parameters, they can position clusters of bacteria in defined spatial patterns and make comparisons. For example, they can print out different clusters of E. coli and test how they interact under different conditions on a much smaller scale than previous agar-dependent studies.

This cutting-edge technology, scale, and material allows them to ask a host of new questions. In addition to observing different strains interacting, they can observe how those strains grow when segregated. He adds that they can  observe them "consuming local nutrients or sending out diffusible molecules to each other, or touching each other literally, and sending things across to each other."

In other words, his research explores a whole new way to understand bacterial competition and commensalism in spaces similar to natural spaces. This eventually will help researchers treat diseases caused by bacterial growth in biofilms and through mucosa in the human immune system.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
healthbiotechmedicine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric Draws Health Interest as Reports Cite Benefits

Turmeric Draws Health Interest as Reports Cite Benefits

Edison Reed
Overview of Reviews Finds Combined Diet and Exercise Programs Yield Greater Weight, Metabolic Improvements

Overview of Reviews Finds Combined Diet and Exercise Programs Yield Greater Weight, Metabolic Improvements

Petra Stone
Biologists Reconstruct 160-Million-Year-Old Antimicrobial Proteins; Study Reports Activity Against Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Biologists Reconstruct 160-Million-Year-Old Antimicrobial Proteins; Study Reports Activity Against Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Petra Stone
Study: Physical Decline May Appear Up to 10 Years Before Cardiovascular Events

Study: Physical Decline May Appear Up to 10 Years Before Cardiovascular Events

Chase Codewell
Passionflower May Calm Racing Thoughts, Support Sleep, Relieve Anxiety, Report Says

Passionflower May Calm Racing Thoughts, Support Sleep, Relieve Anxiety, Report Says

Coco Somers
Thyroid diet myths busted: Broccoli is fine, but your fancy sea salt isn’t

Thyroid diet myths busted: Broccoli is fine, but your fancy sea salt isn’t

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy