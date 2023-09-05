The Storm & the Pea Patch

May 16th, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on being led by the Holy Spirit and hearing the voice of God. As you hear God's voice, you must do His will, even if you see yourself entering into a terrible storm. Do not fear the storm that is upon you, doubt proves there is a lack of faith! Pastor Dean also goes through the different ways you can hear God's voice through His word, Holy Spirit confirmation, visions, other Christians and counselors.

"Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come." John 16:13