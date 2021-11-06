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The incredible Vaccine Coping Mechanism – “The Booster”
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30 views • November 06, 2021
Very interesting psychological aspect of the coping mechanisms involved with the un-admitted failed vaccine. After thinking they were being very savvy, they didn’t realize that they were being tricked by the mainstream propaganda media. And now, they are slowly realizing that the vaccination that they took has destroyed their natural immune system and are forced into taking a vaccine for life. These people are extremely internally conflicted because their ego goes against what their body is telling them as they go through bodily degradation. All they can do is justify what they did was heroism in action.
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