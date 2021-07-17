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Informed Consent, 5 Dead Jet Blue Pilots & Liquifying The Dead With Kate Shemirani
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1064 views • July 17, 2021
This week, a breaking story about 5 Jet Blue pilots dying within a just a few months of each other came to light even though the airline is keeping it quiet. Was their deaths the result of the experimental injections? Also, 20 states have now legislated "liquifying" dead human bodies. Wisconsin is even looking to pour them into the sewer system. The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins us live from the home of The Jungle Book author Rudyard Kipling to talk about all of this plus informed consent and how a multitude of doctors and nurses are violating the Nuremberg Code when administering these poisonous COVID injections.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/informed-consent-5-dead-jet-blue-pilots-liquifying-the-dead-with-kate-shemirani/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/informed-consent-5-dead-jet-blue-pilots-liquifying-the-dead-with-kate-shemirani/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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