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The Last President
Donald Trump has inspired countless theories, ranging from God’s anointed to the Antichrist and even a time traveler.
Meanwhile, The Last President contains eerie parallels that some believe point directly to him. Is Trump being cast as a messianic figure, or is it just a coincidence?