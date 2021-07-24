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In 1979 there were 10,000 NWO gay mafia elite clients for White House's Satanist boys child sex ring
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146 views • July 24, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). The Illuminati NWO globalist elites have killed millions and millions of our human homo-sapiens specie people and their own nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar people, too; and tried to genocide our allies with SARS (Asian people) EBOLA (black African people) HIV AIDS (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality people) Cancer (children and elderly and weak) biological weapons, and Pentagon COM-12 bombings, and assassinations against the Gnostic Illuminati Romanov family and Alexander, and making the used Kruger company & M.U.R.G. (Monarch Umbrella Refugee Group “Justice League”) super soldiers’ bodies into Merck Pharmaceutical Omega-3 fatty acid vitamin tablets, and slaughtering Max Spiers super soldiers, and assassination attempts against Lincoln Clay & ACIO’s Peter Berger & Seth Rich, and blowing up to smithereens the Republic Rebel Alliance “Tageszeit Waffen” space fleet & Solar Warden space fleet’s “old man’s” spaceship captains and their entire spaceship’s crews, and heart attacks against the Asian dragon family elders, and Titanic ship anti-Federal-Reserve-Bank financial leaders and Karen Hudes, and trying to sink Japan on 3.11 to kill the 14th Illuminati Japanese imperial family who they consider an inferior reptilian family which God stopped, and 6 million Jews & more Poles Russians French Italians Germans Dutch Belgians, and poisoning me and Benjamin Fulford, and using UN vehicles to shoot Kimmy Goguen’s car to shreds and to kill everyone in it, and trying to choke to death ACIO’s Pete, and making the Orion Alliance people and Lyran people into slaves and raping them, and raping and eating the 9.11 terrorist attack planes’ passengers, and ritual sacrificing Captain Randy Cramer’s girlfriend by cutting her in half using the wormhole even horizon in order to just get fallen angel junk new technology in exchange, and using Tony Rodriguez as some kind of bait for the Mantis and killing his buddies, and throwing Christian brother Fritz Springmeier and Navy SEAL officer Bill Brockbrader in prison to rot, and millions of Bill Gates’ genocide vaccine victim Indian & African & Arab & Asian children, and all religious Christian whistleblowers like Chris Putnam who was selling books to God’s people for money, and rape of millions of our girls and sodomy of millions of our boys and ongoing cannibalism, and slaughtering their own royal bloodline Nazi officers too like our ally Herr Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg, and trying to get rid of General Michael Flynn and 300 command officers they framed illegally, and persecuting millions of Chinese Christian brethren, and flogging Apostle Paul, and giving all reptilian species a bad name as a dishonorable specie, and running the feminist movement but raping thousands of our women and boys, and millions of others that would take 10 pages to read. Attached is a video documentary from the 1979 global child sex slave boys’ prostitution ring that has a client list of 10,000 LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal “gay mafia elite” leaders, who Donald Trump was sent in to cover up and protect, until the real Christians get raptured out to heaven, and they can then exterminate 99% of the human homo-sapiens specie or make them into COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine AI nanite Borg zombie hive-mind neurolink slaves.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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