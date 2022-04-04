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4/3/2022 Miles Guo: The current pandemic in mainland China and Hong Kong are indeed caused by the adverse effect of the COVID vaccines; the quarantine measures in Communist China serve as a national rehearsal for the impending COVID vaccine disasters; meanwhile it is also a result of politics within the CCP