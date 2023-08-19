Starcraft - Enslavers Campaign 1

Difficulty: Easy

Intro: As commander, you are ordered by Arcturus Mengsk to eradicate a band of smuggler’s known as Schaever’s scavengers. However, with zerg sightings in the area, you are cautioned to use any force necessary to subdue any and all enemies





Strategy: This is one of the easier maps of the mission and a good introduction to the campaign. Your first order of priority is to establish a base and barracks to defend against impending attacks from zerg. After about 5 minutes, red will come online and will send mech units to destroy you so make sure your beef up your defenses with tanks, bunkers, and turrents. When you get to 50 supply, go ahead and expand to the north section left of purple and build some defensive units with some air defense as well. Make sure you protect your SCVs!

Recommended strategy: Ground mech units