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EXCLUSIVE! Lin Wood LIVE on Special Broadcast - Patriotically Correct Radio
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620 views • January 21, 2021
Interview with Lin Wood, defamation attorney. He says: stay in prayer, Trump is working to save the country, stay indoors, remain calm, trust GOD, be fearless. Prepare for a 10-15 days of survival supplies. Biden will not be inaugurated as president; if he is, it will not be for long. China attempted to overthrow the the country by interfering with the 2020 Presidential election, and much, much more intel.
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Rumble Video location: https://rumble.com/vctj5z-exclusive-lin-wood-live-on-patriotically-correct-radio-stew-peters.html
Rumble Video Channel: Politically Correct Radio: https://rumble.com/c/PCRadio
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Rumble Video location: https://rumble.com/vctj5z-exclusive-lin-wood-live-on-patriotically-correct-radio-stew-peters.html
Rumble Video Channel: Politically Correct Radio: https://rumble.com/c/PCRadio
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