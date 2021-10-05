Disney Exhibit: Biden Replica True to Form!

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Joe Biden Bot: We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by you know, you know the thing and by the way, you know, I sit on the stand and it get hot. I got a lot a, I got hairy legs that turn that that that that that turn uh uh uh blonde is the sun and the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down. So it was trained then watch the hair, come come back up again. They’d look at it. So I learned about roaches. I learned about kids jumping on my lap, and I’ve loved kids jumping on my lap.