Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bakhmut Meat Grinder - The Evacuation of Wounded Ukrainian Servicemen continues.
265 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago |

Bakhmut meat grinder. The evacuation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen continues.

Wagner PMCs are sapping UAF forces in Bakhmut.

The officers of some brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine admitted that a number of units, including the most trained, were defeated as a result of the battles for Bakhmut in recent months, writes the Wall Street Journal.

“Ukrainian brigades have great differences in training and morale, and they do not always have proper communication with each other," The commander of one of the UAF companies said that his positions were occupied by Wagner south of Bakhmut, because the neighboring battalion, recruited from poorly trained volunteers, left the area assigned to them without prior warning.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket