Bakhmut meat grinder. The evacuation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen continues.

Wagner PMCs are sapping UAF forces in Bakhmut.

The officers of some brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine admitted that a number of units, including the most trained, were defeated as a result of the battles for Bakhmut in recent months, writes the Wall Street Journal.

“Ukrainian brigades have great differences in training and morale, and they do not always have proper communication with each other," The commander of one of the UAF companies said that his positions were occupied by Wagner south of Bakhmut, because the neighboring battalion, recruited from poorly trained volunteers, left the area assigned to them without prior warning.