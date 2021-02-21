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Democrats blast Rep. Lauren Boebert's speech on Second Amendment rights!
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10 views • February 21, 2021
All the gun laws on the planet can not uproot, "The right to keep and bare arms shall not be INFRINGED, no matter who wants to interpret differently!!
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