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Globalist NEW World Order Plan - - Classified COVID DePopulation of Earth Document read by Italian Doctor
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3556 views • January 17, 2021
WARNING - THIS IS NOT A DRILL
Globalist NEW World Order Plan - Italian Doctor Reads - Classified COVID DePopulation of Earth Document
This is Factually what the Globalist New World Order plan is to Depopulate the Planet with the introduction of the COVID19 Virus and rollout of the Unscientifically proven Vaccine. The so-called Covid19 Vaccine is NOT a Vaccine. It is designed to reprogram one's DNA. Remember these so-called COVID19 Vaccines only are required to have a 50% efficacy classification to be administered.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL
BE FOREWARNED
BE PREPARED
Globalist NEW World Order Plan - Italian Doctor Reads - Classified COVID DePopulation of Earth Document
This is Factually what the Globalist New World Order plan is to Depopulate the Planet with the introduction of the COVID19 Virus and rollout of the Unscientifically proven Vaccine. The so-called Covid19 Vaccine is NOT a Vaccine. It is designed to reprogram one's DNA. Remember these so-called COVID19 Vaccines only are required to have a 50% efficacy classification to be administered.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL
BE FOREWARNED
BE PREPARED
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