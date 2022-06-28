Democrat Leaders Threaten NEW Civil War Over Roe v. Wade Decision — Russia Defaults on International Debt While Biden Declares New Pandemic Imminent! - FULL SHOW 6/27/22

Alex Jones presents mainstream media news clips where democrat pundits advocate for conflict between Americans with different opinions on abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court's Roe V. Wade ruling. John-Henry Westen of Life Site News joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe V. Wade as well as the global elites' plan to wield power over every soul on the planet. After that, Ali Alexander joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss cyclical patterns throughout human history and how multiple cycles are converging together now which will come to an end simultaneously in the near future. Gerald Celente of TrendsResearch.com hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and breaks down how Washington D.C. is a mental institution.

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