DIY Coffee Beauty Hacks | ANN LE

Learn How to Make Coffee Homemade Beauty Products!!! The only problem that I have after brewing some yummy coffee is what to do with the grinds after you are done. I was recently working on a collaboration with Starbucks and realized how much used coffee grounds that I had to throw out. Instead of throwing it out, I decided to DIY and repurpose these grinds into a free different beauty hacks! Make sure to use very FINE grinds so that way it does not scratch your skin! These are pretty easy to do and the coffee in the DIYs make your skin feel super invigorated and smells great!(if you like coffee) You just need a few easy to find ingredients and you will be able to make these DIYS!